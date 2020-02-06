Midland police officer shot while investigating disturbance call

A police officer in Midland is out of the hospital after they were shot overnight.

A suspect who has not been identified at this time is in custody in connection to the shooting.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers responded to a disturbance call in 3000 block of West Illinois Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The officers arrived at the scene and began investigating. That's when police say that one of the officers was shot in the leg.

The officer was rushed to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries. According to MPD, the officer has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect accused of shooting the officer was not hurt and was taken into custody.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the case.