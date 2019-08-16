Midland police arrest man allegedly caught videotaping inside a women's restroom

Police in Midland arrested a man on Friday morning after he was allegedly caught videotaping inside of a women's restroom.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers learned of the videotaping and pulled the suspect over at Kent Kwik along State Highway 191.

Police say that the suspect made suspicious movements and that officers at the scene had to call him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken into custody for questioning. He is now being charged with invasive visual recording.