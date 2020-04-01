Midland photographer spreads smiles through sidewalk art pictures

Midland photographer Stephanie Gauthier is documenting sidewalk art and sharing the joy it brings one snapshot at a time.

It all started on a family walk last week.

“We came across some sidewalk art and in big letters it said 'smile' and it really did make me smile,” Stephanie said with a big grin. “I thought if it's making me smile, it's going to make the rest of West Texas smile, so I thought as a photographer I have this platform where I can take photos, put them on my social media, and spread awareness that the community is really holding onto hope.”

Stephanie has captured beautiful pictures of different sidewalk art -- from geometric patterns, to uplifting words, to messages written by young students.

And she’d love to see and snap pictures of more.

“Whether they're being Picasso on the sidewalk, or they're letting people know that they have hope and we're in this together, I really just want to do something to show how the West Texas community is doing right now,” Stephanie explained.

If you want to see more of Stephanie’s sidewalk art pictures, or if you've spotted some sidewalk art that deserves to be shared, find her on social media. Instagram and Facebook:@StephanieGauthierPhotography

