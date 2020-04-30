Midland photographer celebrates high school seniors around the Permian Basin

Melissa Nieto is taking senior and prom pictures for high school seniors around the Permian Basin.

Nieto has 14 years of photography experience and when the coronavirus pandemic hit the Permian Basin, she wanted to give back to the community.

And do a good deed for the high school seniors will not get to experience prom or walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

“I actually started when all this craziness went on. I have over 40 shoots booked,” Nieto said. “I’ve knocked out about 15 so far so it’s been crazy. I’ve been doing a photoshoot every day.”

High school seniors including Odessa High School senior D’Brea Pride are excited to celebrate being a senior and grateful to people like Melissa who are making their senior year special during this pandemic.

“It’s pretty good,” OHS senior D’Brea Pride said. “It kind of replaces the feeling of not being able to go to prom. Having everything ready for prom and it being canceled out of nowhere. It makes you feel special being a senior this year. Having everyone make sure you’re okay and do things for you. It’s nice.

And in the spirit of giving, Nieto isn’t asking for payment, simply gratitude and a positive mindset from these seniors to carry them into their future.

“I’m not asking for anything,” Nieto said. “Just a thank you goes a long way. It’s just giving back to them because they’re not able to have that experience that everybody their whole life looks forward to. To lose that, I just wanted to do something to give back to them."