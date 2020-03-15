Midland officials to hold discussion on coronavirus COVID-19, CBS7 to livestream second half of meeting

The City of Midland, Midland ISD, Midland Memorial Hospital and Midland County will be holding a round table on Sunday afternoon to discuss prevention and preparedness for coronavirus.

According to a release, the round table will be held at City Hall starting at 4 p.m.

The first part of the meeting will not be open to the public. The second half will be opened up for discussion and questions from the media.

CBS7 will livestream the second half of this meeting on our Facebook Page.