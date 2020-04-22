Midland neighborhood putting patriotism on display

A Midland neighborhood is putting its patriotism and support for each other on full display.

The residents on the 3200 block of West Shandon Avenue thought the best symbol for unity was the American flag. So they lined both sides of the street with the stars and stripes.

“We decided that there were three things that were important to us,” Stan Sartain said. “Our god, our country, and our fellow man.”

Sartain said the coronavirus pandemic has been a scary time for he and his family.

“Unfortunately one of my close friends has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in the hospital in Dallas right now,” Sartain said. “We’ve got him in our prayers. We have a lot of older people and they’re all in our prayers.”

Sartain they’ve put flags in front of ten houses on the street, before running because so far every neighbor has been onboard with the display.

“I just think it’s a great symbol of the community working together,” neighbor Tyler Snelson said. “We’re all in isolation. It’s nice to know that you’re part of something bigger than just your little house.”

Sartain said he’s already ordered 100 more flags, and that he wants to see this movement extend far beyond Shandon Avenue.

“We’d like to go to all of Midland,” Sartain said. “Anybody and everybody, we encourage them to go out and buy a flag. Let’s show our patriotism in support of the United States during this real critical time.”