Midland man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of children

A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of sexually abusing young children.

Richard Lee, 62, was on trial and charged with continuous sexual abuse of young children.

The jury in the trial heard evidence on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

According to the Midland County District Attorney's Office, evidence presented during the trial showed that Lee had sexually abused two young girls over the course of several years.

The jury found Lee guilty of the charge after deliberating for around 30 minutes. The jury then sentenced Lee to serve life in prison.

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorney Lacey Holloman. The defendant was represented by Ed Shelby.