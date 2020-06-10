Midland man sentenced to 80 years in prison on child pornography charges

A Midland man has been sentenced for child pornography charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Christopher Ernest Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography back on December 19, 2019.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to the statutory-maximum 80-years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge David Counts also ordered that Martinez be placed on supervised release for ten years after completing his prison term.

In March Martinez's co-defendant, 23-year-old Kelsey Renee Hubbard of Midland was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

In September of 2019, the Midland Police Department was contacted by a local business after they found child pornography on a computer that had been sold to them by Hubbard.

Police detained Hubbard who admitted to trying to clear the computer's memory before selling it. She also consented to police searching her phone where they found text messages between herself and Martinez where 60 images of child pornography were exchanged. Hubbard produced many of the images at the request of Martinez.

"Today a child predator is off the streets for good. The 80-year sentence sends a powerful signal about our seriousness in fighting the scourge of child abuse," stated U.S. Attorney Bash.