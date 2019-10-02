Midland man killed in fatal car crash

City of Midland News Release

A fatal wreck occurred this evening, October 2, 2019 at 5:35pm at 700 S. Lamesa, the intersection of Cloverdale and Lamesa.

A four-door blue car was stopped at the stop sign westbound on Cloverdale.

The blue car was attempting to turn left/ southbound on Lamesa.

While attempting to turn left, the blue car was struck by a four-door pick up that was driving northbound on Lamesa in the inside lane.

The driver of the four door blue car was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was Ike Anders, black male, in his 70s, from Midland.

Next of kin has been notified.

Anders had one passenger in the car and the passenger was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the four door pick up was not injured or charged with crimes at this time.