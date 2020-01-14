Midland man killed in Eagle Pass shooting

A Midland man was killed in a deadly shooting in Eagle Pass on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jose Armando Ramirez, 40.

Luis Ramon Miranda, 31, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the Maverick County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to a shooting late Sunday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found two trucks and a man, identified as Ramirez, lying on the ground. Another man, identified as Miranda, was on his phone.

Miranda was then taken into custody.

Eagle Pass is located 150 miles to the southwest of San Antonio along the border.