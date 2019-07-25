Midland Northern Little League celebrates their season

A little league team from Midland is celebrating with pizza and arcade games as they get ready to gear up and play ball.

Double Dave’s Pizza in Midland put together a celebration to help get the State Champion team excited for their big game.

The Southwest Regional's will be in Waco, Texas and all the games will be televised on the ESPN.

Jason Stockstill one of the coaches says his team continues to reach one goal after another but they could not have gotten to where they are today without the help of team manager, Eric Neatherlin.

“It is just a real unique opportunity for our players, for our families, for our coaches but most importantly we are here to represent Midland and all of West Texas and we are proud to do so,” said Stockstill.

If the Midland Northern Little League win in Waco they will head to the World Series in Pennsylvania.

