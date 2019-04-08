Midland hosts ground-breaking for downtown Centennial Park



Midland’s Centennial Park made it one step closer to becoming a reality with a ground-breaking ceremony this morning.

Local government leaders and park sponsors met to celebrate the next major step of downtown revitalization.

“A vibrant downtown is a necessity in any city and we’re on our way to having that and a park is a key component,” Concho Resources Vice President of Administration Scott Kidwell told the crowd.

The new Centennial Park will include a splash pad, outdoor movie theater, playground and plenty of greenspace for locals to spend time outdoors.

The $15 million project is a joint effort between the city, county and several businesses.

Midland Mayor Jerry Morales calls the teamwork a testament to how much local businesses care about investing in their city.

“You’re seeing your oil companies, your foundations, your private sector, your public sector. They believe in midland, they believe in this community and so we’re just the entrepreneurial-ship and the opportunities we have are here to make these kind of things reality.”

Midland City Council Member Spencer Robnett has been a major supporter of the park for years.

He said the $15 million investment will be well worth it because he expects the park to become a top attraction in the city.

“The expanded and much improved centennial park will be the premier park in all of Midland, all of West Texas and I think all of the state and--what Scott just said--all of the country,” Robnett said. “I truly believe that. I don’t think anybody understands exactly what this park will mean to the community, what this park will mean to the city and we can’t grasp what it will look like in a year and I’m really looking forward to it.”

And he’s not the only one.

After years of having a downtown mostly focused on business, County Commissioner Luis Sánchez said he can’t wait for the city to make room for pleasure too.

“You know I’m looking forward to the opportunity to have my nieces and nephews come out here and enjoy the open space,” Sánchez said. “You know you look around you look at all these buildings you feel like you’re in a big city. So, this is going to be great.”

The city said they expect to have a grand opening for Centennial Park Apr. 28 of 2020.

