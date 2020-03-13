Officials: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Midland County, MCS students to be screened and self-quarantined following trip

UPDATE: Officials say that there are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Midland County.

Officials say that they will not release the number of patients who are being tested.

A group of Midland Christian School students who have been traveling in Spain during Spring Break will be screened at DFW Airport before they return to Midland.

Once they return they will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

A press conference will be held on Friday afternoon to discuss the measures being taken for residents returning from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the press conference will be held by Midland Health, the City of Midland Health and Senior Services and Midland Christian School at 4 p.m.

Representatives from Midland Health and COM Health and Senior Services are expected to make a joint statement on their collaborative efforts for Midland County and preemptive measures being taken for residents who have traveled overseas.

A group of Midland Christian students traveling in Spain was temporarily left in limbo on Wednesday night when a European travel ban was announced.

On Friday, the students learned that they would be able to return home. The students will have to go through specific airports for screenings.

As of Friday afternoon, Spain had reported more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus.