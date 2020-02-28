Midland financial advisor points to Coronavirus panic to explain stock market plummet

The U.S. Stock Market continues to plummet because of panic over the Coronavirus. It ended its worst week since 2008 on Friday.

This includes oil prices, which are down $2.33 after Friday's closing bell.

"It's crazy right now," Platinum on Wall Street CEO and financial advisor Cindy High said.

Fear and uncertainty — is what she explained is rattling Wall Street and causing investors to pull out their positions.

"People are emotionally connected to their money. Imagine that — but they are," High said. "So, the coronavirus talk that's ongoing is spooking investors."

In fact, High believes there hasn't been a drop quite like this before.

"The market is going to move. It's going to eb and flow. We're going to see the downs, we're going to see the ups," High explained. "The downs that we've seen in the past few days is not normal. It's actually never happened I do believe — the downs we've seen the past few days."

Although, High said the market has historically recovered from epidemic events as things settle down.

She explained that the stock market has seen dips during the SARS, Bird Flu and West Nile epidemics.

President Trump's Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow agrees with High. On Friday morning, he said the markets have gone "too far" in responding to the coronavirus scare and that the United States "will weather" the outbreak.

"We just think the economy is sound and therefore I just don't think this short-term stock market plunge is gonna have any long-term effect," Kudlow said.

So, while the Coronavirus continues to cause panic and take these big hits at the stock market — what should investors do?

"Money is emotionally based. We don't take the time to stop and think — and not sell so quickly," High said.

She advises West Texans to keep long-term investments in the market. Plus, the time is now for those who've been wanting to invest in companies with good track records, because it's cheap to buy stock right now.

Market Watch also reported Friday that the Coronavirus outbreak isn't the only reason the market is falling.

The uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. Presidential Election is also starting to drive markets.

