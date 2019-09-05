Midland dispatcher speaks out about Saturdays events

When disasters hits close to home, they are often the first people we reach out to for help.

It has been just a couple of days since a mass shooter took 7 people's lives here in the Permian Basin. A Midland dispatcher shares her story about the events that took place during that and the chaos that followed shortly after.

Lydia Marquez has years of experience being a dispatcher and said the center has never received as many calls as they did during the time the events were taking place.

“Anxiety was high for everyone. Our hands were shaking as we were typing. Maybe our voice was cracking when we were talking to the citizens,” said Marquez.

Marquez said, every dispatcher tried their best to remain as professional and calm that day but since they are also human, that task became just a little more difficult.

“Emotions were high. We were all anxious. We were counting on each other to kind of level each other out,” said Marquez.

Marquez said dispatchers all take pride in playing a vital role in assisting different agencies handling tough situations.

She said even with months of training and years of experience a first responder is never fully ready for a mass shooting event.

“We are often the unsung heroes of the community. We are first responders and we get the initial call. We are able to put together the information and we get to dispatch the appropriate agency to them. If a call does not come to us than they do not get the help that they need,” said Marquez.

Marquez said even though it's tough to be the unsung heroes of the community they know they play in important role in helping during desperate times.