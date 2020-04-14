Midland couple interviewed by CNN for hit song

Joseph and Belinda Norman are residents in Midland who started an oil and gas company together, and were laid off due to cutbacks caused by the coronavirus.While the Normans don’t have jobs, Joseph used his time in quarantine to take his creative talents to the music industry to make a hit single called Quarantine Lover.

“Four weeks ago I was a contract well technician in the oil fields,” Joseph Norman said. “Due to the current events with coronavirus and the oil price wars, I end up losing about 95 percent of my work. And while I was at home I ended up writing a hit single called Quarantine Lover.”

“I’m sure just like anybody else who’s in this situation with their husband and kids and you’re trapped in your house and you can’t leave,” Belinda said. “We’ve gone through ups and downs and that’s normal. But utlimately you’re going to have to get creative. I feel like for myself if I pray about it, God will tell me exactly what I need to do.”

The song became so well known that CNN contacted the Normans this morning. Joseph and his brother Joshua aka J Lee the Producer collaborated on the song and Norman says the inspiration behind the song came from his family and social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk.

“I tell you what. Gary Vee I follow this guy religiously. He just gives you that spark and that motivation to get out and do something. And he gives you the formula to do it.

Joseph and his wife are the founders of oil and gas company Forty A&M LLC. The couple have worked in the oil and gas industry for the past seven years and before his hit single, Joseph played football for Texas Tech University and spent years starring in films including Friday Night Lights, We Are Marshall, the Gameplan with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and We Are Invincible with Mark Wahlberg. Although Joseph and Belinda are now out of work due to the coronavirus, the Normans are finding the ways to stay creative and optimize this time with their kids.

