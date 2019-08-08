Midland councilman J.Ross Lacy running for Congress

The 11th Congressional District of Texas has a new candidate.

Midland councilman J.Ross Lacy announced on Thursday that he will be running for the position.

“Like the hard-working residents of the 11th District, I am deeply concerned with the partisan infighting in Washington and the direction in which our country is headed,” said J.Ross Lacy. “We need a Representative who will stand up to the radical socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi, and pass policies that ban sanctuary cities, build the wall, and unleash our economy. I am running to ensure our Texas communities are safe from the crisis on the Southern border. Drugs and crime are flooding through the border, putting our neighborhoods at risk, while the Democrat majority pushes for open borders and amnesty.”

Last week Congressman John Conaway announced that he would be retiring once his term has ended, leaving the seat open for the next election cycle.

Lacy currently serves as the councilman for District 4 in Midland. He has held the position since 2014.