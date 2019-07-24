Midland community members concerned over skatepark

Concerned skaters around the Tall City recently spoke with Midland City Council to ask for their help in fixing what they say are dangerous conditions at one Midland park.

With his trusty skateboard and adventurous spirit, Dustin Johnson has been skating at the Wiliam and Sam Memorial skatepark in Midland even before the park was constructed. That is why he says he’s tired of seeing his second home, neglected.

“The biggest issue with the drain is the cover is supposed to be level so you can ride across it and it sits about a half an inch lower. So you have to avoid it, if not you are going to eat it,” said Johnson.

Kimberly Crisp another park regular believes conditions should be improved.

“If the facilities were properly designed and properly maintained I think that this can be a very large revenue source for the city and so this can really be kind of the hub of the action sports community for our area,” said Crisp.

And the City of Midland, agrees. It’s stepping in to give the park a much needed face-lift. The city told Johnson the drainage system was levelled on Tuesday and broken lights fixed.

But concerned skaters say more needs to be done adding that the park needs more shade, seating areas and potholes that fill up with water need to be fixed.

“For the beginners and the and the younger guys and then for us old dudes that do not want to try anything too big because everything here is designed for an advanced rider so the young guys really has no chance to learn,” said Johnson.

Both Crisp and Johnson said the City of Midland has done great maintaining other parks and hopes this skatepark gets the same attention.

“I also think in order for this park to reach its full potential it is going to have to be redesigned to certain elements and also expand it. There is no area out here for children really in terms of rails and things like that,” said Crisp.

The City of Midland had workers at the skatepark this afternoon fixing some of the issues

