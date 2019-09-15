Midland community fights back against human trafficking

People around West Texas had the opportunity to lace up their walking shoes and get moving all for a good cause.

Different organizations in Midland came together to host ‘Project Safe Child Safety Awareness Fair 5K and Car Show.’

Different organizations in Midland came together to host ‘Project Safe Child Safety Awareness Fair 5K and Car Show.’

Participants were able to walk, get their face painted, and learn the importance of fighting human trafficking in the community.

Reflection Ministry representative Lisa Bownds said having an event like this allows the Permian Basin to face the issue head on.

“Look around and be aware. It is important to know what is going on in your own backyard because it is here. Just because you do not think that it happens and just because you do not recognize it, does not mean that it doesn’t exists. Step up to the plate," said Bownds.

Bownds said if you would like to donate or get involved in their cause you can reach out directly to Reflection.