Midland business gives seniors a way to shine despite graduation cancellations

Graduation ceremonies across the country have been cancelled, but one Midland business is giving seniors another venue to shine.

Cody’s Red Balloon set up a graduation-themed display in Midland to give seniors a venue to shoot graduation portraits with their families and show off their cap and gowns.

The business said Saturday’s photoshoots were so successful the display will be up tomorrow too from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

The display is located at 810 W Kansas Avenue in Midland.

