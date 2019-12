The Midland Police Department and the Midland County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help with finding 17-year-old Robert Duncan.

According to Midland police, Robert is 5'6 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (432) 685-7108 or MCSO at (432) 688-1040.