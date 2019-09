The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a suspicious explosive device along Highway 80 on Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Midland, the scene is in the 7600 block of West Highway 80 east of the Midland International Air & Space Port.

A person of interest has been detained.

The surrounding area is being evacuated until a vehicle at the scene is deemed safe.

The public is urged to avoid the area at this time.