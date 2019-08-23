Midland apartment complex hit by burglars

One apartment complex in the Tall City was hit by thieves last night and residents are pretty upset.

Residents at the apartment complex are very upset because they claim the apartment complex has no security.

According to Midland Police Department, 3 cars were broken into at the Midway Station Apartments in Midland.

One person who lives at the apartment complex but did not want to be on camera said she pays close to$2,500 dollars a month in rent and does not have any security.

