Midland announces a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The City of Midland announced a total of14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases for Midland County up to 169.

Two of the cases that were announced are employees of the McDonald's on Loop 250.

McDonald's released a statement on the cases here.

One of the cases is an employee with the District Clerk's office at the Midland County Courthouse. According to the City of Midland, the employee last worked on May 26.

An employee at Crestview Church also tested positive for the virus. The City says that she last worked at the church on May 26.

