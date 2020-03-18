Midland and Odessa announce disaster declarations, ask to limit gatherings

The cities of Midland and Odessa announced Wednesday they are issuing disaster declarations as a precaution now that three COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lubbock.

That declaration gives both cities powers to quickly pass ordinances that may be necessary to protect the public down the line.

But for now, both mayors are simply asking for a favor.

“We are saying we do not want groups of 50 or more to gather in public places,” Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

That means bars, restaurants and concerts where you expect a lot of foot traffic with exceptions for places with consistent guests like hotels and churches.

They’re not enforcing it now, but some local businesses have already taken the guideline to heart.

Since Monday, Curb Side Bistro has capped their restaurant capacity well below 50 people.

The owner said others should follow suit even though it’ll take a big bite out of their profits.

“It is not a when we’re going to do it,” Curb Side Bistro Owner Alejandro Barrientos said. “It’s when we have to do it is going to come. We have to start limiting our capacity, we have to start thinking about our employees, our families and our customers.”

Both mayors said they decided to announce the declaration as a precaution when news came of coronavirus cases in Lubbock but it’s not a reason to panic.

“If we do not take these steps, it could get bad,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said. “If we can all do this, we can take care of it and we can get through it."

At the conference, CBS7 asked why we don’t know how many people in Midland-Odessa are being tested for the virus, but both gave different reasons.

Turner said Ector County doesn’t want to spark panic, while Payton said that would be a violation of HIPAA,

However, the Texas Health Department has posted statewide testing numbers on their website.

Since Wednesday, they have tested 1,907 Texans.

A few of the other powers laid out in the declarations include the ability of mayors to enforce a curfew, provide temporary shelters for affected people and request assistance from the state.