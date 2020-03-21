Midland YMCA offering emergency child care services

Although many businesses and services are shutting down around town in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Midland YMCA is keeping its doors open to help busy parents.

The Y is offering emergency child care services for doctors, nurses, grocery stores workers and other community members that need to work during this time.

A crew is coming to the YMCA each day -- at least three times a day -- to deep clean the areas children play in.

There is a weekly cost, but the Y is trying to be there for any residents who need child care.

"It's a challenging time of unknown. We want you to know that are services are here," April Montoya, Midland YMCA Children's Learning Center Director said. "We also provide scholarships for those families that are not able to pay. Come here, we are able to take care of your children if you need to report to work."

The Midland YMCA’s child care is offered between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each week day -- for children 6 weeks to 12 years old.

