Midland Soup Kitchen serving to-go meals as grocery stores are hit with crowds

If you or your neighbor needs a warm meal during these challenging times, the Midland Soup Kitchen is open.

However, the meal will just look a little different with a drive through style.

The kitchen is doing its part to slow the spread by serving on-the-go meals.

"There was no manual to prepare. It was just y’know go by ear, a lot of prayer, asking the lord for guidance,” Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries Owner Nancy Ivy said. “This is what we came up with, y’know. We still had to feed. With all the chaos going on in grocery stores, it’s really rough. And people are panicking with no food, but as long as they have a hot meal in their belly, I think that calms down everything.”

The soup kitchen said they are in need of donations.

They ask you call them and ask how you can help.