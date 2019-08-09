Midland skatepark gets a touch up

Earlier this week CBS7 News reported on a Midland skate park that was vandalized and today volunteers were out there cleaning up the mess.

People like Dustin Johnson, who love and appreciate William - Sam Memorial Skate Park gathered around today to cover up all the graffiti that was sprayed earlier this week.

“It is going to benefit us all as a whole pretty good and as long as we keep it that way the city would be willing to help us in the future to expand on this and it would keep the park beautiful up and kept will make the future a little easier for us,” said Johnson.

All the paint, brushes and other materials needed to clean up the park were all donated by "Fourth Wall Collected,” who reached out after seeing what happened.

Johnson said they will be out there all day painting to get ready for their voter registration event they will be hosting tomorrow.

“Just a couple of days ago we had some young people come out and they literally covered the place in graffiti. It wasn’t even the cool graffiti. It was just like animal farts. You can tell it was some eight or nine year old,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they are accepting donations to install security cameras around the skate park so this situation does not happen again.

This crime is currently being investigated by Midland Crime Stoppers and if you have any information on who did this, you are asked to call them.