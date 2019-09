The Midland County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who escaped from custody at the Midland County tent facility Friday evening.

The two men who are wanted are Fabian Pena and Lorenzo Rubio.

They escaped about 7:30 pm.

The pair were in jail for misdemeanor charges.

Arrest warrants for escape are currently being obtained.

If you know where they are, call the Midland County Sheriff's Office.