Midland Senior Centers to close for two weeks

After careful consideration and analysis of the current information made available to us regardingthe COVID-19 virus, Senior Life Midland will be postponing all public gatherings, trainings, information sessions etc., including our upcoming March for Meals Senior Awareness event currently set for March 28that Midland College.

These safety measures include the closing of Southeast Senior Center and Midland Senior Center starting March 16th- March 27th.

Our Foster Grandparents program volunteers will not report for duty at local sites starting Monday, March 16th-March 27th.

As always, the senior citizens we serve, our volunteers, and entire staff are each a priority at Senior Life Midland. This is in keeping with our Mission “to address challenges related to aging and develop efficient, flexible and compassionate ways to meet the needs of our community”.

As for our flagship program, Meals on Wheels, Senior Life Midland remains committed to work with community partners, staff and volunteers to deliver our over 600 meals per day to homebound elderly and assess as needed.

For any questions call Senior Life Midland Administrative office. Tracy Renton and Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie432-689-6693.

