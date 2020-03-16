Midland Sam's Club closed following stabbing, plans to reopen Tuesday

The Sam's Club in Midland is closed Monday following a stabbing over the weekend that sent four people to the hospital.

A sign on the store's front door states that they will be closed today, but their location in Odessa on JBS Parkway remains open.

An employee tells CBS7 that they plan to reopen by Tuesday morning.

On Saturday night, police were called to Sam's Club for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as 19-year-old Jose Gomez, had stabbed two children and two adults.

The suspect was stopped thanks to the efforts of a Sam's Club employee and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Gomez has since been charged and arrested for three counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.