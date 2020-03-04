Midland RockHounds to host 2020 USA Softball Women's National team for "Stand Beside Her" tour

The 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team travels to Midland, Texas at Security Bank Ballpark on April 25, 2020 for the “Stand Beside Her” tour.

The RockHounds host the the USA Olympic softball team as they look to capture the Gold Medal in Tokyo where the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

“I’m excited to have a tour stop in Midland, Texas,” said 2020 WNT member Kelsey Stewart. “We have had a few games in Texas before and the amount of hospitality, both from our hosts and our fans, is unbelievable. No matter the weather, the fans in Texas show up in the masses and we are excited to have the opportunity to play in front of them as we are gearing up for the Olympics.”

Fans have the opportunity to watch Team U.S.A compete against Lubbock Christian on April 25 in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. CT.

Game two will take place approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. “We are extremely honored to have the Lubbock Christian University softball program chosen to play the U.S. National Team," said Lubbock Christian University softball Head Coach, Daren Hays. “Our players are very excited about the opportunity to play against the best players and the best team in the world.”

Lubbock Christian University and the Team U.S.A will face off at Security Bank Ballpark (5514 Champions Drive, Midland, Texas, 79706).

Individual tickets for the games will be on sale beginning February 1, 2020 at https://bit.ly/2uRC4IL. Reserved tickets are available for $16 while group tickets are available for purchase now by calling the RockHounds Front Office at 432-520-2255.

“We’re honored to bring the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team to Midland, Texas,” said USA Softball of Texas Commissioner and President-Elect, Rodney Cobb. “We hope that everyone who comes will be inspired by these elite athletes who are exceptional role models both on and off the field.”

With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person.

Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.

The “Stand Beside Her” tour evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER – the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes.

A meet-and-greet with Team U.S.A is on April 24.

There will be a clinic for kids on Sunday, April 26.

If your child would like to participate in the clinic you can sign up at WestTexasUSASoftball.com

