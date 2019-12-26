Midland Police searching for bank robber

A man robbed the Midland Community Credit Union on Midkiff Thursday morning, according to an official with the city of Midland.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to Public Information Officer Erin Bailey.

Bailey said the robbery happened at 11:30 Thursday morning.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man in his mid-20's, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, and 5'8" to 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt with a grayish blue jacket with two stripes on one sleeve.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

