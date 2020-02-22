Midland Police looking for shooting suspect; one person injured at apartment complex

Midland Police are looking for a man after a person was shot at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, a victim and a witness were getting out of a vehicle at Santa Fe Apartments on West Loop 250 when a man walked towards them and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim.

The victim was hit with a bullet and taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officers are describing the shooting suspect as a slender, black man around 6 ft. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black or grey zip-up hoodie, dark colored jeans and a blue bandana covering his face.

The man left the scene in a newer model blue Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Midland Police Department of Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

