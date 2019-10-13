Midland Police investigating an attempted kidnapping

Midland Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened this week at an apartment complex off of Andrews Highway.

On Tuesday, at the Compass Pointe Apartments, a tall unknown man wearing a black hoodie and black pants grabbed an 8-year-old girl that was walking with her older sister down the stairs of one of the buildings.

The victim's sister was holding the young girl's hand and jerked her sister back to her. They believe the suspect was trying to kidnap the child.

Earlier that day, the 8-year-old was playing on the apartment balcony when an unknown male had thrown a stuffed animal to her and told her she was beautiful.

The family believes that both incidents are related.

If you have information that might help solve this case, you are asked to call the Midland Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

