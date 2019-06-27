FIRST ON CBS7 UPDATE: Midland Police confirm man killed Tuesday victim of a targeted hit

Midland Police confirmed Thursday that 26-year-old Joshua Shoals was the victim of a targeted hit Tuesday night.

In a statement emailed late Thursday afternoon, a city spokesperson said,"We believe the suspects had intel on the occupants and

choose that house for a reason. The home invasion was not random."

Shoals' father told us off camera that two men wearing masks busted into the house in the 1700 block of Maple around 10:30 pm Tuesday night. He said they apparently knew Joshua was in his bedroom because he believes one of them called Joshua moments before to find out where he specifically was in the house.

Mr. Shoals says the two found Joshua in his bedroom, shot him in the head, and then ran back outside. He says they got into a black car waiting for them and took off. Midland Police are trying to identify the car with surveillance video from a camera across the street.

No one's been arrested as of Thursday evening.

