Midland Police arrest man they say neglected woman who later died in hospital

Midland Police arrested a man they say abused and neglected a female acquaintance to the point that she later died at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say the victim showed up at the hospital January 23rd, and told medical personnel she was being neglected, abused and held against her will.

When detectives later talked with the victim, she wouldn't confirm what she told hospital personnel.

She eventually died on February 15th.

Midland Police arrested Tony Jeffery Green on February 26th and charged him with criminally negligent homicide.