Midland Police: Post circulating on Facebook of possible shooter is not credible

The Midland Police Department is reaching out to the public after a post on Facebook began circulating about a possible shooting.

The following comes from the Midland Police Department's Facebook page:

MPD has received several calls about a Facebook post saying a shooter is coming from Lamesa to Midland. There is no credible information to substantiate these reports. The Midland Police Department is working in tandem with other agencies in the area and will continue to monitor the situation.