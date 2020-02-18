Midland Police Officer fired after being charged with assault

A former Midland Police detective was arrested over the weekend for assaulting a family member and was ultimately terminated today.

In an arrest affidavit, investigators say Jose Morales became confrontational with the victim, choking her to the point that when he released her, she was gasping for air.

When she tried to leave, they say Morales “forcefully placed his hand inside her mouth, grabbing her by the lower jaw,” and pushed her back in the house.

The affidavit also says he forced the victim to stay in the house Saturday night, keeping his hand inside her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

According to the City of Midland, Morales was with the department for seven years.