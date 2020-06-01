Midland Police Dept. says strong possibility of protests again tonight at Midland Park Mall

Midland Police tells CBS7 that there is a strong likelihood that there will be another night of protesting tonight at Midland Park Mall.

Both police officers and Midland County Sheriff's Deputies met this afternoon at Midland College, reportedly to discuss and plan for tonight's protest.

The Midland Park Mall isn't scheduled to close until 7:00 p.m., but locked its doors early today.

We reached out this afternoon to Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, the PR firm that represents the mall, and its owner Simon. We asked why the mall was allowing protesters to gather on its private property, especially when there could be a possibility of looting. We haven't heard back from them.

