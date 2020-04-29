Midland Park Mall & Music City Mall to reopen Friday

Midland Park Mall and Music City Mall will both be reopening on Friday following Governor Greg Abbott's executive order to get Texas back to work.

According to Simon Malls, Midland Park Mall's employees will be required to screen themselves before coming to work. Employees will also wear protective face maks while on the job.

The mall will restrict the number of open entrances to help keep the occupancy level down.

Music City Mall will reopen to its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Cleanings are being done at the mall more frequently and hand sanitizing stations will be available at several locations.

According to a release, voluntary temperature checks will be available upon a customer's request.

The Ice Rink will reopen but the playgrounds will remain closed.