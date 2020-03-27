Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale cancels rest of season

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has opted to cancel the remaining concerts of the spring season due to coronavirus.

In a news release, MOSC Executive Director Jeannette Kolokoff said, "The safety of our audience, musicians, staff and community is of highest important to us.

"It is for this reason we announce the cancellation of all remaining Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale spring concerts with the exception of the Chorale concert that has been rescheduled for October 17."

Kolokoff also says MOSC musicians will continue to be paid.

Current ticket holders will receive an email from the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with instructions and two options for their tickets.

Option one is to gift the tickets back to the orchestra. Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and due to the major financial impact of concert cancellations patrons are asked to consider this option as it will greatly help MOSC through this crisis.

The second option will be to request a refund.

APRIL 10th is the deadline to respond to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center email with the preferred ticket option.

