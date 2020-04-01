Midland-Odessa Chinese Association donating thousands of masks, hundreds of gloves to Midland Unified Command Team

The Midland-Odessa Chinese Association is donating thousands of masks and hundreds of gloves to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the Permian Basin.

"Chinese Americans have a long-standing presence in the Permian Basin. As members of the diverse Permian community, we work and raise families here and we are proud to call West Texas home," stated the association in a release. "At the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and seeing its impact to our community, the Midland-Odessa Chinese Association would like to support the people working on the frontline and join the community in the fight. Our message to the community: together we will overcome."

The Midland-Odessa Chinese Association is donating the following to the Midland Unified Command Team:

-4850 regular masks

-500 N95 masks

-650 disposable gloves

The Midland Unified Command Team will accept this donation at their press conference on Thursday morning.

You will be able to watch that press conference on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and CBS7.com.