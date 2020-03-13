Midland Municipal Court rescheduling defendants, jurors and witnesses for upcoming hearings

In an abundance of caution, as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Midland Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants, jurors, and witnesses set for a hearing or a trial from March 16th through, and including, April 3rd, 2020. The court will remain open to the public Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. at 201 E. Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701 to handle court related matters in person.

If you believe you may be ill, please exercise the following options to address your citation, witness notice, or jury service without entering the court facility:

1. Review the options you have on the back of the paper citation, instruction sheet on the electronic citation, jury postcard, and our city website: https://www.midlandtexas.gov/184/Municipal-Court. (In many instances you can address your citation online or through the mail and not have to appear in person).

2. Options to handle your citation online can be found through this portal: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/midlandtx

3. Options to handle your citation by mail to this address: P.O. Box 1152, Midland, Texas 79702

4. For questions regarding your citation, contact: (432) 685-7314.

5. For questions regarding jury service and trial settings, contact: (432) 685-7300.