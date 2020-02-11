Midland Municipal Court holding Warrant and Compliance Drive

Midland's Municipal Court is holding a Warrant and Compliance Drive to serve warrants and resolve outstanding violations in the city.

The Drive is being held from Monday, February 10 through Friday, March 6.

According to a release, notices have been mailed to defendants with outstanding warrants. The notices tell the defendants that they have an active warrant and they must contact the Court.

Anyone who is concerned they may have an outstanding violation in the City of Midland can contact the Court at (432) 685-7308 or (432) 685-7314.

Warrants can be resolved in three ways:

-Going online here.

-Visiting the Midland Municipal Court in person at 201 East Texas Avenue. The Court is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Court is open on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Through the mail at City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas 79702 - Include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the City of Midland. Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.