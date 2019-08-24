Midland Memorial Stadium re-named

Midland's historic Memorial Stadium has a new name.

In a dedication ceremony Saturday evening, the Bulldogs re-labeled the stadium to honor a man who spent countless hours there, and is still regarded as a Midland athletics legend.

James "Doc" Dodson served as an athletic trainer at Midland High for 32 years. The man everyone knew as “Doc” passed away one year ago.

On Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz honored Dodson and his family during dedication ceremony at the newly re-named stadium.

