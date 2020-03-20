Midland Memorial Hospital to suspend all visitation Saturday morning

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that they will be suspending all visitation starting Saturday morning at 5 a.m.

The only point of entires for the public will be located at the Emergency Department entrance and the Craddick Medical Office Building's main entrance.

This announcement comes less than a day after MMH announced that it had its first confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 case.

The following is the new visitor policy for MMH:

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to protect the patients in our care, Midland Memorial Hospital has suspended all visitation.

Beginning Saturday, March 21 at 5:00am, visitors for inpatients will not be allowed at Midland Memorial Hospital

• The point of entries to the hospital will be the Emergency Department entrance and the Craddick Medical Office Building entrance. Card access to all other doors of the facility will be ] deactivated. The sliding glass doors near the Medical Staff Office will remain accessible with badge for employees and physicians only. The display of an employee badge will be required for employees to enter the facility. (This includes the Craddick Medical Office Building).

The ONLY exceptions to this visitation policy are:

• Government personnel (pink wristband issued at ED)

• Adult family members of end of life patients who are actively dying (pink wristband issued at ED)

• One coach or partner for Labor & Delivery patients (wristband to be issued by L&D staff)

• One parent for pediatric patients (wristband to be issued by pediatric staff)

NO PERSON UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE WILL BE PERMITTED AT OUR FACILITIES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, UNLESS THEY ARE HERE TO RECEIVE MEDICAL TREATMENT OR HAVE BEEN EMANCIPATED AS AN ADULT AND ARE HERE IN A PARENTAL CAPACITY.

EACH VISITOR WHO MEETS THE EXCEPTION CRITERIA ABOVE

MUST BE IN GOOD HEALTH & SYMPTOM FREE

VOLUNTEER SERVICES ARE SUSPENDED

VALET SERVICES ARE SUSPENDED

EMPLOYEE GYM IS CLOSED

THE CAFETERIA/MARKET WILL BE OPEN, BUT THE

DINING/SEATING AREA WILL BE CLOSED

NO FOOD OR FLORAL DELIVERIES

These temporary restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones, but Midland Health is taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff. Thank you for your understanding and for adhering to these important policies during this challenging time.

All of those who enter the facility will be screened for symptoms with questions listed in the screening process at entrances to the facility. No one who is currently experiencing illness symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath) will be permitted to visit patients.