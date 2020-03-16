Midland Memorial Hospital implementing visitor guidelines and screenings

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that it is implementing guidelines and screenings for its visitors over concerns for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The following comes from MMH:

Due to Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration and the Texas Health and Human Services directives, Midland Memorial Hospital will implement immediately essential visitor guidelines and screenings.

Essential visitors include government personnel; one designated caregiver acting on the patient’s behalf, such as a parent of a minor or a legally authorized representative; patient family members no more than one at a time(no one under the age of 18); clergy members authorized by the hospital; and additional family members of patients at the end of life or presenting at the emergency department, subject to hospital policy.

Visitors meeting these guidelines will be asked the following questions:

• Do you have a new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or fever within the past 21 days?

• Have you traveled to Europe*, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the past 21 days?

• Have you had close contact with a person known/suspected to have COVID-19?

