Midland Memorial Hospital back to normal operations after fire

A small fire broke out on the roof of Midland Memorial Hospital this morning, forcing some patients to be evacuated from their rooms.

The hospital said it evacuated a total of 128 patients to the parking garage while firefighter were on the roof. No patients were hurt – but three employees were treated and released.

Midland Fire Marshal, James Howard said the area where it started was under construction. Some embers somehow ignited flammable liquids up on the roof and luckily, hospital workers and the Midland Fire Department got on top of it quickly.

“The efforts displayed this morning from our employees, our physicians, and our first responders are a true testament to this community we all call home,” said Tasa Richardson, spokeswomen for the hospital.

“The rest of the hospital is what we call “shelter and place” so they remained in their rooms. Of course there were lots of staff that was available and to make sure everyone was okay but there was no smoke conditions in those shelter place areas so we deemed it very appropriate to keep them in place,” said Howard.

Richardson said, training for situations just like this is the reason everything went so smoothly.

“Training put into these emergency situations such as this morning was put into action today. We got to see it first-hand. We can confidently say thank you to all involved,” said Richardson.

Everything is back to normal at Midland Memorial this evening. The hospital’s last emergency training exercise was just three months ago.