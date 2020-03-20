Midland Memorial Hospital accepting donations to help staff

Midland Memorial Hospital is now accepting donations of some items to help keep their caregivers safe as they treat patients.

The following comes from Midland Memorial Hospital:

Midland Memorial Hospital has received numerous inquiries from the community on how they can help our front-line staff.

While Midland Memorial does not normally accept donations of supplies and equipment, the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) has restricted the quantities of protective equipment our caregivers use to deliver care to patients.

Under these constraints associated with this Covid-19 outbreak, donations from organizations, companies, groups and individuals to Midland Memorial, that meet quality and safety standards, can be donated for our hospital to use.

We are in need of the following items:

• Disinfection Wipes & Liquids

• General Purpose Hand Cleansers

• Disposable Head Covers/Caps

• Disposable Gowns

• Disposable Gloves

• N95 Respirator Face Masks

• Powered Air Purifying Respirators

(PAPRs)

• Disposable Face Masks

• Face-shields/Goggles/Safety Glasses

• Coveralls/Scrubs

• Shoe-covers

All items should be in original unopened packaging.

We ask that donors submit supply donation offers to Midland Memorial Donations at PPEdonations@Midlandhealth.org. Please include your contact information so one of our staff members may respond to you.

Employees and medical staff who want to refer third party donors should ask the donor to submit their contact information via this email.

All submissions will be answered within three business days.

Beginning on Monday, March 23rd, we will have a mobile donation location available Monday through Friday between 10AM and 12PM to accept donations. You may drop off donations at our Legends Park Medical Office Building donation center, 5615 Deauville Blvd., 79706. Staff will be on site to assist during these hours and please remember to wash your hands afterwards.